Sir David Amess: MP murder an attack on democracy, says Lord Dodds
Published
The former DUP MP says people are 'trying to silence and shut down political opinion and debate'.Full Article
Published
A veteran DUP politician who survived two attempts on his life during his political career has described the murder of MP Sir David..
The late David Amess, Member of Parliament for Southend West / davidamess.co.uk
Denver Newsroom, Oct 15, 2021 / 11:45 am..
Home Secretary Priti Patel has condemned the killing of Sir David Amess as an “attack on democracy”, which raises renewed..