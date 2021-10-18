Texas to tighten rules on transgender athletes competing in high school sports
Published
Texas is poised to become the latest and most populous state to tighten restrictions on transgender athletes in public high school sports.Full Article
Published
Texas is poised to become the latest and most populous state to tighten restrictions on transgender athletes in public high school sports.Full Article
Texas House passes bill banning transgender athletes from participating in school sports based on gender
Texas passes new limits on transgender high school athletes - ABC News Texas passes new limits on transgender high school...