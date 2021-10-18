Mr Hutchings, 80, had been suffering from kidney disease and the court had been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearingsFull Article
Army veteran Dennis Hutchings dies while on Troubles trial after contracting Covid
