Mr Hutchings, 80, had been suffering from kidney disease and the court had been sitting only three days a week to enable him to undergo dialysis treatment between hearings.Full Article
Army veteran Dennis Hutchings dies while on trial for Troubles shooting
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Army veteran Dennis Hutchings dies while on Troubles trial after contracting Covid
Wales Online
Mr Hutchings, 80, had been suffering from kidney disease and the court had been sitting only three days a week to enable him to..
-
Former British Army soldier Dennis Hutchings dies with Covid-19 after trial over Troubles killing adjourned
Belfast Telegraph
-
Dennis Hutchings: Tributes as ex-soldier dies of Covid during trial over John Pat Cunningham shooting
Belfast Telegraph
-
Army veteran Dennis Hutchings dies with Covid-19 after Troubles trial adjourned
Belfast Telegraph
-
Dennis Hutchings dies: Troubles veteran on trial over 1974 shooting loses Covid battle
Telegraph.co.uk
Advertisement
More coverage
Dennis Hutchings: Trial adjourned for three weeks after former soldier contracts Covid-19
The trial of Army veteran Dennis Hutchings over a Troubles shooting has been adjourned for three weeks after the defendant..
Belfast Telegraph
Dennis Hutchings trial hears HET concluded no new grounds to reopen case, PSNI disagreed
The trial of Army veteran Dennis Hutchings has heard of differing decisions made by the Historical Enquiries Team (HET) and PSNI..
Belfast Telegraph