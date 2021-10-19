Teenager to face court over death of 14-year-old found at railway station
Published
A 16-year-old boy will appear in court in Glasgow on Tuesday charged in connection with the death of another teenager in the city centre.Full Article
Published
A 16-year-old boy will appear in court in Glasgow on Tuesday charged in connection with the death of another teenager in the city centre.Full Article
The teenage suspect is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday after the 14-year-old suffered fatal injuries at High..