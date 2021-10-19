North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test
Published
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said.Full Article
Published
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said.Full Article
Tuesday’s launch, detected by South Korea and Japan, was the latest in a battery of weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang in..
North Korea said on Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to..