Sir David Amess death: Peter Kyle settles death threat case
PETER Kyle settled a death threat case in the same week Sir David Amess was stabbed to death outside an Essex church, The Argus can reveal.Full Article
AN MP paid an emotional tribute to MP Sir David Amess - speaking of the “pain and grief” his family must be feeling following..
Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. / David Howard (CC BY-SA 2.0).
London, England, Oct 18, 2021 / 05:00 am..