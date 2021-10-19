Southend has been granted city status after the death of Sir David Amess but what does it mean for the Essex seaside spot.Full Article
What does city status mean for Southend after Sir David Amess' death?
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sir David Amess death: How Southend becoming a city honours Essex's two recently passed MPs
Brentwood Gazette
Boris Johnson announced the news in the House of Commons
Advertisement
More coverage
Southend residents welcome city status announcement
ODN
Residents of Southend welcome the decision to grant city status to their town shortly after the announcement was made by Prime..
Southend will be given city status in tribute to Sir David Amess
Hull Daily Mail