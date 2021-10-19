UK reports highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths since March as a further 43,738 cases recorded
Published
The UK has recorded 223 COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the biggest daily jump since early March.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 223 COVID-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the biggest daily jump since early March.Full Article
It is the highest figure for daily reported deaths since March 9.
Russia has reported a record number of new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with cases hitting 34,303 - the highest..