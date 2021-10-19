Carmakers to face zero-emission vehicle mandate from 2024
Vehicle manufacturers will be mandated to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission cars and vans from 2024 under the UK’s plan to reach net zero.Full Article
Industry welcomes clarity provided by zero-emission mandates and net decarbonisation goals but warns investment and regulation will..
New rules will require car firms to sell increasing percentage of zero emission vehicles from 2024 onwards
