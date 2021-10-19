Insulate Britain: Motorway speed limit should be 10mph during protests, campaigner tells High Court
Published
A judge has extended an injunction granted to Transport for London against protests by Insulate Britain that disrupt travel.Full Article
Published
A judge has extended an injunction granted to Transport for London against protests by Insulate Britain that disrupt travel.Full Article
National Highways should reduce motorway speed limits to as low as 10mph when Insulate Britain protests on a carriageway, a member..