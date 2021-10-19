Hereford Times Health & Social Care Awards 2021: Celebrating all our care heroes
Published
Starting at 7pm (Thursday) on the Hereford Times Facebook page, an exciting, celebrity-studded ceremony will reveal who are the health and social care heroes of 2021. The show lasts for about an hour, and is sure to be packed with inspiring stories about those who have showed great dedication and professionalism in caring for us and our loved ones. We recommend you watch live, but don’t worry if you can’t... the video will remaFull Article