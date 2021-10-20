Smartphones: The Royal Mint to extract gold from old phones
BBC Local News: South East Wales -- The Royal Mint plans to recycle gold and precious metals from old phones and laptops.Full Article
50million tonnes of old laptops, tablets and phones become waste every year
