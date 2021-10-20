The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland today and has "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days", Buckingham Palace has said.Full Article
Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip 'on medical advice'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
New Zealand Herald
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland,..
-
Queen Elizabeth cancels trip to Ireland on the advice of medical team
FOXNews.com
-
Queen Elizabeth II "Reluctantly" Cancels Northern Ireland Trip on Advice From Doctors
E! Online
-
Queen Elizabeth accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Chicago S-T
-
Queen ‘Reluctantly’ Cancels Trip, Citing Medical Advice
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
What is wrong with the Queen? Buckingham Palace statement as trip cancelled on medical advice
Wales Online
The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland on medical grounds