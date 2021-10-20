Singer Harry Styles is set to play the younger brother of MCU Big Bad Thanos as his character is introduced in the post-credit scene of Eternals.Full Article
Harry Styles to join Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos' younger brother
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
There's a Big Rumor That Harry Styles Is In Marvel's 'Eternals' - Find Out Who He's Rumored to Be Playing!
Did Harry Styles join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?! There’s a major rumor that Harry is set to star in Eternals alongside the..
Just Jared