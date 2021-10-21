Lorry plunges into Bristol city centre harbour
Published
BBC Local News: Bristol -- No-one was injured in the incident but emergency services have evacuated nearby boats.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Bristol -- No-one was injured in the incident but emergency services have evacuated nearby boats.Full Article
A lorry has fallen into the harbour in Bristol city centre.
A 36-year-old man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after admitting a charge of riot relating to the violence in Bristol..