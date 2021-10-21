Boy, 14, charged with murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.Full Article
The five-year-old's body was found in the Ogmore River in Bridgend in July
