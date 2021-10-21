Some 3.8 million low income households are estimated to be in arrears with household bills, according to a charity which tackles poverty in the UK.Full Article
Nearly 4 million low income households in arrears on their bills, charity finds
Around 950,000 are thought to be in rent arrears, 1.4 million are behind on council tax bills and 1.4 million are behind on..
