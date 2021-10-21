Two-minute silence planned in community a week after death of MP Sir David Amess
A two-minute silence is to be observed a week after the murder of Sir David Amess as a community continues to mourn the loss of its MP.Full Article
The House of Commons has observed a minute's silence in memory of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was murdered in Leigh-on-Sea..