Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to be more like Jose Mourinho
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to follow the example of Jose Mourinho and adopt a more ruthless edge to his management.Full Article
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to follow the example of Jose Mourinho and adopt a more ruthless edge to his management.Full Article
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the hotseat at Old Trafford but Rooney believes the United hierarchy will be thinking whether he..
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly 'irritating' his coaching staff in training by delegating most of his..