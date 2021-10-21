Sir David Amess murder accused ‘began plotting to kill an MP two years ago’
The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess allegedly began plotting to kill an MP two years ago, a court has heard.Full Article
The widower of the murdered MP said he was "taken back to what happened five years ago"
Sir David Amess is the second sitting MP to be killed in five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.