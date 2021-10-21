Faf de Klerk: Sale Sharks and Springboks scrum-half out for four months
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Sale Sharks lose South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk for about four months following surgery on a hip flexor injury.Full Article
South Africa's Faf de Klerk faces four months out of action due to injury, the scrumhalf's English club Sale Sharks said Thursday.
South Africa will be without Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe and World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit for their Autumn Nations..