Boris Johnson says the time period between doses was an “extremely important point” and stresses need to “keep going as fast as possible” to deliver booster jabsFull Article
Plans to accelerate Covid 19 booster jabs delivery to patients
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Government plans to accelerate Covid 19 booster jabs delivery to patients
Boris Johnson says the time period between doses was an “extremely important point” and stresses the need to “keep going as..
Hull Daily Mail