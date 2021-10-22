Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on set of Rust, police say
A woman has been killed and a man injured after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.Full Article
A woman has died and a man has been injured after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on a film set, officials have confirmed.
Authorities didn't identify the woman or a man who was injured by the prop, or say if they were actors or crew members. Production..
