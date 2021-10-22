Retail sales fall for fifth consecutive month
Shoppers continued to shun the high street with sales volumes falling for the fifth consecutive month – the longest continuous stretch on record, according to official statistics.Full Article
It is the longest continuous decline in retail sales since 1996
Retail sales in the UK fell for the fifth month in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.