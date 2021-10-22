Man accused over Sir David Amess death could face trial in March
The man accused of the terrorist murder of Sir David Amess could face trial in March next year, the Old Bailey has heard.Full Article
Ali Harbi Ali will appear in a crown court dock for the first time accused of stabbing to death the Conservative MP
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency..