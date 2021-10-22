A jury unanimously found Stewart Edgar, who lives in Carnoustie, not guilty on Friday after hearing how he secured the 2003-plate vehicle.Full Article
Scots fire chief cleared of fraud over £500 Land Rover auction sale
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Fire chief Stewart Edgar cleared of fraud over £500 Land Rover auction sale
Gloucestershire Echo
The former fire service head resigned after the sale came to light, but he has been found not guilty by a jury
-
Fire chief cleared of fraud over £500 Land Rover auction sale
Belfast Telegraph
-
Fraud-accused fire chief wanted ‘nice red Land Rover for 500 quid’, court told
Belfast Telegraph