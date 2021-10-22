More than five million Covid booster doses delivered in UK
Published
4,524,517 doses have been delivered in England, along with 429,801 in Scotland, 322,591 in Wales and 43,536 in Northern Ireland.Full Article
Published
4,524,517 doses have been delivered in England, along with 429,801 in Scotland, 322,591 in Wales and 43,536 in Northern Ireland.Full Article
4,524,517 doses have been delivered in England, along with 429,801 in Scotland, 322,591 in Wales and 43,536 in Northern Ireland
The White House has unveiled its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11.