Figures from Experian Catalyst show average petrol pump prices moved within a fraction of 1p of the record on Thursday, reaching 142.16p per litreFull Article
Petrol prices closing in on record high
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Petrol prices nearing record high, AA analysis finds
Sky News
Petrol prices are nearing a record high, the AA has said.
-
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 22: Fuel rates at record high, diesel nearing Rs 100/litre in Chennai--check prices in your city
Zee News
-
A cruel joke on public: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over rising petrol, diesel prices
Zee News
-
Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A7 Sportback
Autocar
-
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 21: Fuel rates at record high, diesel crosses Rs 95/litre in Delhi--check prices in your city
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Cheapest petrol pumps in Birmingham as prices near record high
Tamworth Herald
The RAC has said that prices are the highest they have been since 2012