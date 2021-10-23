Pep Guardiola praises versatile Phil Foden after Manchester City sink Brighton
Pep Guardiola hailed Phil Foden after he starred in Manchester City’s win at Brighton which took them back to second in the Premier League.Full Article
Manchester City put on a fine display to brush aside Brighton at the Amex Stadium, with Phil Foden one of the players to make a..