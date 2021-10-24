Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Fulham.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Fulham.Full Article
The Reds came into the game on the back of four successive wins but they were put to the sword by the Cottagers at the City Ground
Follow the action as Steve Cooper's side aim to make it seven Championship games unbeaten