Picasso masterpieces sell for £80m at Las Vegas auction
Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have sold at auction for nearly 110 million US dollars (£80 million) after spending years on display at a Las Vegas hotel.Full Article
A selection of Picasso paintings have fetched more than $100m (£726m) at an auction in Las Vegas.