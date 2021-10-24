Rishi Sunak will pledge to invest £6bn in tackling NHS waiting lists across England and improving the use of digital technology in hospitals in the budget this week.Full Article
Sunak unveils 'game changing' £6bn investment to tackle NHS waiting lists
UK Plans $8 Billion Package to Boost Health Service Capacity
British finance minister Rishi Sunak's budget this week will include an extra $8.1 billion of spending for the health service over..
