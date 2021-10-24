Get Covid-19 booster jab, urges health chief as ‘winter is coming’
A senior health chief has urged people to get their Covid-19 booster jab as the NHS sends out a further two million invites this week.Full Article
The move comes as Health Secretary Sajid Javid tells NHS bosses to ramp up the rollout.
The chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency has urged people to take up the flu jab this winter, as the NHS rolls out the..
Despite getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Colin Powell remained vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history..