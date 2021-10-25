UK Government Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he is 'leaning towards' mandatory vaccination for NHS staff in EnglandFull Article
Welsh Government not planning on making Covid jabs mandatory for NHS staff
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
What Essex hospital bosses say about further covid restrictions ahead of winter pressures
Brentwood Gazette
There are calls for the government to introduce Plan B, which would make face masks mandatory in public, and make vaccines..
-
Government poised to press ahead with mandatory jabs for NHS staff
Belfast Telegraph
-
Hungary official: Employers can require vaccination for work
SeattlePI.com
-
Doctors raise concerns about possible impact of mandatory jabs on NHS staffing
Belfast Telegraph
-
Resistance to Covid vaccine among healthcare staff is a sad reflection on Northern Ireland
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Government moving towards compulsory jabs for NHS staff
ODN
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that Covid vaccines could become mandatory for all NHS staff.
"We haven't..