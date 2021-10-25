Mr Javid said that wearing a mask is a “personal decision” but that he would be wearing one in ParliamentFull Article
MPs should “set an example” by wearing masks, says Javid
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jacob Rees-Mogg and Sajid Javid at odds over mask-wearing in Commons
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has shot down Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s call for Conservative MPs and ministers to wear masks..
Belfast Telegraph
Sajid Javid says MPs should set example over wearing masks
The health secretary is asked whether MPs should wear face coverings in the House of Commons chamber.
BBC News