The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) revealed that 79% of the schools surveyed by the union have been targeted by anti-vaxxersFull Article
Anti-vaxxers are ‘idiots spreading vicious lies’, says Health Secretary
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Exclusion zones around schools could be used to stop 'idiot' anti-vaxxers, health secretary says
Exclusion zones around schools could be used to prevent "idiot" anti-vaxxers from targeting children with their "vicious lies", the..
Sky News