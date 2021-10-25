Giovanni Pernice denies ‘wrongdoing’ after reported split from Maura Higgins
Published
Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has denied that “wrongdoing” led to his recent breakup following his reported split from Maura Higgins.Full Article
Published
Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has denied that “wrongdoing” led to his recent breakup following his reported split from Maura Higgins.Full Article
The professional dancer has spoken out to address widespread speculation over the reasons for the break-up
Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins were planning to move in together before confirming their split this week