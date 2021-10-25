Greta Thunberg invites striking workers to join her at Glasgow protest
Greta Thunberg has invited Glasgow workers who plan on striking during Cop26 to join her in a protest march through the city.Full Article
The world famous climate activist has vowed to stand with demonstrators when they take to the streets of Glasgow next month.
