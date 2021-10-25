Millions of nurses, teachers and members of the armed forces will receive a pay rise next April as Rishi Sunak unfreezes public sector pay in the budget.Full Article
Public sector pay freeze will end, chancellor to announce in budget
Public sector pay, tax rises and living standards - key points made by Chancellor Rishi Sunak this morning ahead of Wednesday's Budget
Mr Sunak appeared on TV to preview the announcements he will make this week
Hull Daily Mail
Budget 2021: Public sector workers set for pay rise, says Sunak
The chancellor will use his Budget on Wednesday to confirm that the "pay pause" is being lifted.
BBC News