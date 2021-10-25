Deadline set for evidence in Andrew’s civil sexual assault case
Published
Depositions in the civil sexual assault case against the Duke of York must be completed by mid-July of next year, a judge in the US has ruled.Full Article
Published
Depositions in the civil sexual assault case against the Duke of York must be completed by mid-July of next year, a judge in the US has ruled.Full Article
Prince Andrew was served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him when the senior British royal’s US-based..
Documents have emerged that reveal the UK courts are assisting in the serving of US legal papers notifying Prince Andrew of a civil..