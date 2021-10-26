Walter Smith's former Rangers & Scotland players pay tribute after his death
Published
Listen to Sportsound tributes to former Rangers and Scotland manager Walter Smith, who has died at the age of 73.Full Article
Published
Listen to Sportsound tributes to former Rangers and Scotland manager Walter Smith, who has died at the age of 73.Full Article
David Moyes has paid an emotional tribute to Walter Smith after the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager passed away aged..
The legendary former Rangers and Scotland manager has passed away at 73.