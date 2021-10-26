Queen to miss Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow
Published
The Queen has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.Full Article
Published
The Queen has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.Full Article
US President Joe Biden, The Queen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are just some of the leaders..