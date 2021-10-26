Sir David Amess funeral to be held at Westminster Cathedral next month
Published
The funeral of the murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess will be held at Westminster Cathedral next month, it has been confirmed to MPs.Full Article
Published
The funeral of the murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess will be held at Westminster Cathedral next month, it has been confirmed to MPs.Full Article
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales, will preside over the service