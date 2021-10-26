Arsenal v Leeds United
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's EFL Cup game between Arsenal and Leeds United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's EFL Cup game between Arsenal and Leeds United.Full Article
Ben White was taken off early into the second half in Arsenal's Carabao Cup tie with Leeds United in what will be a concern for..
Gabriel Martinelli is making just his fourth start of the season for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup clash against Leeds United this..