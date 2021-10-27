‘Girls Night In’: Young people set to boycott nightclubs after rise in spiking
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'Girls Night In': UK bars and clubs close in solidarity with anti-spiking boycott
euronews (in English)
Campaigners have called for a one-night boycott of bars and nightclubs on Wednesday in protest at rising cases of young women being..
Advertisement
More coverage
Police statement in response to drink spiking and needle attacks
Devon and Cornwall Police are working with licensed premises across the region following a rise in the concerns surrounding..
Devon and Cornwall Police