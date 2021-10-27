The Government said another 207 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.Full Article
Somerset Covid latest as five new deaths and over 1,000 further cases are reported
Somerset Guardian0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Devon sees three new Covid deaths as hundreds more cases added to total in a day
Exeter Express and Echo
A further 165 people have died across the UK as of Thursday
-
Restrictions ease further in Victoria as it records 1,656 new COVID-19 cases
SBS
-
Victoria records 1,656 new local COVID-19 cases as restrictions set to ease further
SBS
-
Victoria records 1,656 new local COVID-19 cases ahead of restrictions easing further
SBS
-
Victoria records 1,656 new COVID-19 cases ahead of further easing of restrictions
SBS
Advertisement
More coverage
Bristol Covid update as four new deaths and 1,033 further cases reported in 24 hours
Bristol Post
The Government said a further 165 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday