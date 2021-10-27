Newcastle fan who collapsed during Tottenham game is discharged from hospital
The Newcastle fan who collapsed on the terraces during the club’s Premier League match against Tottenham was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.Full Article
Newcastle fan Alan George Smith collapsed during Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Tottenham after suffering a cardiac arrest, but the..
A doctor who helped a football fan who collapsed in the stands during Newcastle's game against Tottenham says treating him on the..