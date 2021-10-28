The independent Office for Budget Responsibility has calculated that the scarring effect of covid lockdowns on the UK economy is only half of what it has cost the UK to leave the European Union.Full Article
Brexit bigger blow to UK economy than covid pandemic, financial watchdog says
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rural Hospitals Under Increasing Strain Because Of Pandemic
Watch VideoIn the small northern Montana town of Cut Bank, the town's critical access hospital is more like Cherie Taylor's fourth..
Newsy