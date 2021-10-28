Travel announcement UK: Covid red list and hotel quarantine 'to be scrapped'
Published
Seven Latin American countries remain on the list after it was heavily reduced earlier this month.Full Article
Published
Seven Latin American countries remain on the list after it was heavily reduced earlier this month.Full Article
CNN’s Larry Madowo speaks with Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, about her..
Ministers are considering ending hotel quarantine by removing all countries from the travel red list, according to reports.